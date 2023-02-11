MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Feb. 11-12 is Ritz, a female cat approximately 1-year-old with the Grand Strand Humane Society.

“She came in as a stray and clearly she loves to play,” said GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. “She is very playful and just loves attention. She loves to be held and is very affectionate.”

Ritz has the spirit of a kitten and is looking for her forever home.

The GSHS is holding open adoptions from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Joe White Avenue shelter location, according to Robinson. Applications must be filled out online through the GSHS website or in-person.

Anyone interested in adopting Ritz or any cat available for adoption can visit the GSHS’s cat facility located at the Tanger Outlets off Highway 501.