MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Dec. 24-25 is Salem, a cat about one-year-old with the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Salem joined GSHS just a few days ago after his owner surrendered him, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. He is now in foster care and is available for adoption.

“He is very affectionate, sweet and purrs like crazy. He is a super good boy,” Robinson said.

Salem gets along well with other cats but can be a little shy, according to Robinson. He is cuddly and would make a great addition to any family.

Robinson would like pet parents to keep the cold weather in mind this weekend. Banging on your car’s hood before starting it could save an animal’s life.

“Please bring your pets inside. It is way too cold for pets, for dogs and cats and any animals you have,” Robinson said. “Be careful with animals that may be crawling around your [car] engine.”

From now until Dec. 31, anyone interested in adopting one of GSHS’s long-term cat or dog residents can do so at no cost. Pets eligible for the 12 Days of Christmas no-fee adoption can be viewed on GSHS’s Facebook page.