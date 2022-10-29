MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Oct. 29-30 is Screech, a 5-month-old kitten from the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Screech is currently in foster care with a GSHS volunteer. He lives in a home with 14 cats and gets along well with all of them.

“He is a wonderful cat,” said Kathy Robinson, spokesperson for GSHS. “He is in foster, and we would love to find him a home.”

Robinson said Screech loves to sit on people’s laps. He is friendly and loves to purr.

The 24th annual Walk for the Animals will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Tanger Outlets on Highway 501.

The event will include face painting, waived adoption fees, a costume contest and more.