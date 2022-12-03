MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Dec. 3-4 is Taro, a dog with the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Taro is two years old and fully grown, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. She is looking for her forever home after being in the care of GSHS for one month.

“Taro is a perfect example of why you should never get a dog with the purpose of giving it to another person,” Robinson said. “This poor thing has had three different homes in the past year. Now she is with us.”

Taro loves belly rubs and riding in the car. She would make the perfect addition to any home, as she gets along with men, women and kids of all ages.

GSHS will host a no-fee adoption event for dogs next week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 10-11) at the shelter on Mr. Joe White Avenue.

GSHS’s cat facility at Tanger Outlets on Highway 501 will remain closed until Thursday, according to Robinson. However, GSHS is still looking for cat food donations. To make a donation, click here.