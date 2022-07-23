MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for July 23-24 is Wendy, a year-and-a-half-old orange cat available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Wendy has been at the shelter for a few months but has spent time in a foster home. She had kittens, but they have all been adopted and Wendy is now ready for a new home, shelter spokesperson Kathy Robinson said.

In recent weeks, the shelter has had fee-waived adoption events for both dogs and cats. Last weekend’s event for dogs resulted in about 40 adoptions, Robinson said. The week before, 76 cats were adopted.

However, the shelter still has many animals available. Anyone who wants to adopt an animal is reminded that you must fill out an application and be approved before taking home a new pet.

Dogs are currently housed at the shelter’s location at 3421 Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach. You can see what dogs are available on the shelter’s website and then make an appointment to go to the shelter.

Cats and kittens are currently housed at the shelter’s temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway.

The shelter is open from noon until 6 p.m. seven days a week.