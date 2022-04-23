MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for April 23-24 is Willis, a 2-and-a-half-year-old mixed breed dog available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Willis came to the shelter as a stray about six months ago, so he is definitely reading for a new home, Jessica Wnuk, the executive director of the Grand Strand Humane Society said. He has been neutered and fully vaccinated, and shelter staff members have been working to teach him basic commands.

“He’s super treat-motivated,” Wnuk said. “He’ll do anything for a cookie.”

Because Willis has “lots of energy,” Wnuk said he would be great with an active family who likes to spend a lot of time outdoors.

The humane society has two events scheduled for Saturday.

Mollie’s Angel Foundation Adoption Event & Fundraiser will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Inlet Square Mall parking lot in Murrells Inlet. The foundation helps pet owners with emergency veterinary care and life-sustaining medication with the goal of preventing pet owners from having to surrender their pets. The event will feature food trucks, vendors, a 50/50 raffle, a live auction, DJ Cosmic, photos by Shannon Jolly Photography and the Lazy Days Farm & Petting Zoo. The event will also feature dogs from the Grand Strand Humane Society and the Horry County Animal Care Center.

The Local Social at Lowes Foods in Surfside Beach will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The store is donating 10% of the total purchases during the event to the humane society and several of the shelter’s dogs will be at the event.

For anyone who wants to adopt or foster a dog but can’t attend one of the events on Saturday, you can go to the shelter’s facility at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave.

In addition, the shelter is planning an adoption event for cats on April 30-May 1 at its location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway. The shelter is waiving all adoption fees for cats during the event.