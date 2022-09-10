MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Sept. 10-11 is Willy Wonka, a 3-year-old mixed breed dog available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Willy Wonka is no stranger to the shelter, according to spokesperson Kathy Robinson. He was adopted last year but was returned recently because his owners did not have enough time for him.

He is very energetic and is good around children and other dogs, Robinson said. He is also house-trained, which is just one reason shelter officials hope to find him a new home soon.

“We would like to get him a good home so he keeps his good habits in place,” Robinson said, adding that it can be difficult if shelter animals that are house trained remain at the shelter for too long.

Anyone interested in adopting Willy Wonka or any of the shelter’s other dogs can make an appointment to see them at the shelter’s location at 3421 Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach.

Anyone who wants to adopt a cat or kitten can see them at the shelter’s temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway.

The shelter is open daily from noon until 6 p.m.