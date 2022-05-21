MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WBTW) — The News13 Pets of the Weekend for May 21-22 are Samson and Delilah, a “bonded pair” of dogs available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Samson, an estimated 3-year-old mixed breed, and Delilah, an estimated 6-year-old hound, were found together and brought to the shelter, shelter spokeswoman Kathy Robinson said.

Robinson said both dogs are house trained and were clearly in a home before coming to the shelter. As a result, they are considered a bonded pair and will need to be adopted together.

Samson and Delilah both love kids and other dogs and are great when it comes to riding in a car, Robinson said.

“I can’t think of anything that’s not perfect about them,” she said.

Anyone who wants to adopt or foster Samson and Delilah or one of the shelter’s other dogs can go to the shelter’s facility at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave.

Anyone who wants to foster or adopt a cat can find them at the shelter’s temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway.

The shelter is open daily from noon until 6 p.m.