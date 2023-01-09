MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 and the American Red Cross will be hosting two blood drives this Thursday in Florence and Myrtle Beach.

The blood drives will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach and Magnolia Mall in Florence.

All donors will be entered for a chance to win two tickets to the 2023 Super Bowl in Phoenix, as part of a national partnership between the American Red Cross, NFL and Peyton Manning.

Walk-ups will be accepted but scheduled appointments are preferred. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code ‘WBTW’ to schedule an appointment.