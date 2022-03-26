MYRTLE BEACH. S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach firefighters responded Saturday afternoon to an incident involving a helicopter in the AVX parking lot near 17th Avenue South, the department said in a Facebook post.
There were four people aboard the helicopter, but there were no serious injuries, MBFD said.
No additional information was immediately available. The incident remains under investigation.
📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.