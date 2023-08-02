MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating a report of a shooting early Wednesday morning on Mr. Joe White Avenue.

Police said no one was hurt in the incident, which happened at about 2:20 a.m. in the area of the Masters Gentleman’s Club in the 1900 block of Mr. Joe White Avenue.

No additional details were immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-013689.