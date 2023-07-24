MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — No updates have been given on the search for a 20-year-old swimmer who went missing in Myrtle Beach last Thursday.
News13 reached out to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department at about noon on Monday asking for an update. As of about 6:45 p.m. on Monday, there has not been a response.
Crews began looking for the man at about 5 p.m. Thursday in the area of 25th Avenue S. after getting a report about a missing swimmer. The search was suspended later in the evening because of thunderstorms in the area, but crews began looking again Friday morning.
Officials said if the man wasn’t found on Friday, authorities would suspend the search again and regroup to determine the next step.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here