MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old North Carolina man drowned Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Roosevelt Robinson of Raeford, North Carolina, died at a local hospital after being pulled from the ocean near 22nd Avenue South, Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said. It happened just before noon.

No additional information was immediately available. Myrtle Beach police are investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.