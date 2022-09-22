RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina murder suspect was arrested in Myrtle Beach, according to officials.

Deran Anthony Miles, 34, was arrested in Myrtle Beach and has been charged with murder, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police say he is currently awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

Miles is a suspect in a homicide that left one person dead on Wednesday morning in Raleigh.

At around 6:45 a.m., officers were called to the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, near WakeMed Raleigh Hospital.

Police found Symantia Nekita Blythe, 34, with multiple gunshot wounds. Blythe was transported to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.