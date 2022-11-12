MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire crews responded to a crash on Saturday that resulted in the partial closure of North Kings Highway, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

It happened at about 5:10 p.m. Saturday at the area of 79th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, MBFR said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice, as crews are currently working on the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.