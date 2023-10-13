MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Saturday, NS promotions will host its 14th annual Myrtle Beach mini marathon and Coastal 5k.

Runners will follow a route starting at 8th Avenue north and finish along the Boardwalk in Downtown Myrtle Beach.

Racers are getting ready for the event and picking up their packets at Dave and Busters.

News13 spoke with a few mini marathon veterans who have all ran this race more than 10 times.

Linda Crouch, participant volunteer and sponsor said its home.

“Its fast, it’s flat, it’s a lot of fun, you’re on the ocean,” she said.

Runners will lace up their running shoes tomorrow for their first ever mini marathon, but some veterans have run this route before.

Brenda Schwartz said this year, her goal is to cross the finish line.

“I think it was most exciting my first year because I’ve done every one so far,” Schwatz said.

Three runners, Patricia Redovian, Brenda Schwartz, and Linda Crouch all have a goal beyond the finish line.

Linda Crouch said heart disease runs in the family.

“All of my siblings have it, I do not,” she said. “And I attribute that to staying active.”

Patricia Redovian said they have a lot of fun.

“And the community is such a fabulous running community,” she said.

N-S promotion’s race director said runners can get excited for miles of ocean views, surfboard medals, and a flat and fast route. She said it doesn’t matter who crosses the finish line first, but how runners feel once they do.

Dawn White, Race Director of NS Promos has one tip for racers.

“You wanna cross that finish line happy and raise your hands and have a smile on your face so don’t start out too fast,” White said.

Registration is closed, but it’s not too late to volunteer or come out and cheer the runners on.