South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and other leaders break ground on a new subsea cable landing station being built in Myrtle Beach.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and other leaders attended the groundbreaking Tuesday for a multimillion technology project that builders say will make the state a hub for internet traffic around the world.

The DC BLOX subsea cable landing station in Myrtle Beach, which was announced in May, is being built in the area near the International Technology and Aerospace Park in the Market Common and will allow the company to provide connectivity to businesses in growing markets.

CEO Jeff Uphues called it a “major investment” and said the company is building the facilities in areas that quickly growing, making Myrtle Beach the perfect candidate.

The landing station is expected to be finished in the first half of next year, while a new dark fiber route linking Myrtle Beach with the connectivity hub of the Southeast in Atlanta is expected to be finished in early 2024.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune called the groundbreaking a “momentous” day for the city, while McMaster said the project is a step in a direction for the entire state.

“It’s just remarkable,” McMaster said. “And this investment will attract and inspire the confidence of other investors and businesses as well as visitors. And what I want to tell everybody is … we are entering a new era of economic prosperity in South Carolina, unlike anything we’ve seen before.”

McMaster touted the state’s efforts to attract such projects.

“Our state loves business,” he said. “We don’t close down, we don’t fight. We get the job. And that’s what the world is starting to realize. And that’s why more and more businesses from around the world are coming to South Carolina, because they want to hire our people, our South Carolinians, to do their work. That’s where they want to put millions, hundreds of millions of dollars.”

In a company news release, South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III said the state “is home to some of the most innovative and advanced operations that are shaping the world we live in.”

“Companies like DC BLOX send a significant signal that our state is embracing the future and is making the moves now to create opportunities down the road,” Lightsey said.

DC BLOX already has data centers in Greenville, South Carolina; Atlanta; Birmingham, Alabama; Huntsville, Alabama; Chattanooga, Tennessee.