MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Carolina Country Music Fest has announced another headliner for the 2024 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.

The group, Old Dominion will be performing on the Coors Light Main Stage for the festival next year. The festival begins June 6th and ends June 9th.

The group will join Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood, and Parker McCollum as headliners.

The Carolina Country Music Fest said on its Facebook page that the group won their sixth CMA award for vocal group of the year.