MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken into custody Wednesday after a person sustained a ‘laceration’ in Myrtle Beach, according to police Master Cpl. Tom Vest.

Officers called to the 1400 block of North Kings Highway found a person with a non-life-threatening laceration. The location is not far from where two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night.

Police said there is no threat to the public but did not provide other details.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.