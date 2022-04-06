MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot during a fight Wednesday evening in a parking garage in Myrtle Beach, according to police.

Police were called at about 6:15 p.m. to a parking garage in the 2900 block of South Ocean Boulevard for a fight. During the fight, one person was shot, police said. The person shot was treated on scene by EMS and is expected to be OK.

Two people were detained in connection with the incident.

