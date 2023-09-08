MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Today was the car show portion of the Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach, bringing together enthusiasts from all over the country to celebrate their passion for all things Mustangs.

People from as far as Florida and even New York said they came to Myrtle Beach specifically to rev their engines during Mustang week.

Today was the official Mustang Week Car Show and over 600 Mustangs were showcased in the Myrtle Beach Mall parking lot.

Car check in started at 6a.m., but people said cars started lining up as early as 5 a.m. Lucas Barber said he and five friends drove their mustangs from Florida to be showcased in the event.

“We all got some cars you know, “Barber said. “Me and a few buddies drive up for the week, get a beach house and have a good time, about 8 hours so we all kind of road tripped off stopped at some places on the way.”

Despite one of the new owners saying that more than 50% of their volunteers did not show up today, everyone at the event said they couldn’t have expected a better turn out even with a little rain shower.