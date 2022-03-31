MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — After 43 years, the family-run business Mr. Sub is closing its doors Thursday.

Mr. Sub owner Ken Conley said he’s not necessarily retiring from work, just from sub making. He says 43 years is a long time, but he said they couldn’t have lasted this long without the local community.

Conley said during the businesses final days he’s run out of food every day and he even had to place a sign on the door limiting customers to four subs only.

“Thank you to the citizens of Myrtle Beach, and the patrons of Mr. Sub and we truly do appreciate it and we will miss you all,” Conley said.

Conley said he’s also looking forward to spending time with his grandkids.

An hour before it opened, the line for Mr. Sub stretched two stores down, filled with customers eager to eat a sub one last time.

Customers said how good the subs are and talked about the many memories they shared here, but also about its convenient location along Mr. Joe White Avenue.

“The good thing about it is that they’re a mom and pop shop,” said Michael Boney, a customer. “You know, you can’t get it anywhere else, that’s what sucks about it. There’s always your large franchises, but like to support local businesses when I can.”

Mr. Sub opened in 1979 when the family relocated from Pittsburgh to Myrtle Beach.