MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13’s Claire Purnell brings a story that will warm your heart about a local startup that will cool you off in this June heat.

Myles Griffin, a Myrtle Beach native, is 22 and has autism. He started his own ice cream cart business this month.

Griffin was diagnosed with autism and white sutton syndrome when he was 3, but he doesn’t let his diagnoses get in the way of his dreams.

He was able to kickstart his ice cream cart business with some help from S.O.S Care, a local nonprofit organization that helps people with autism gain confidence.

“We saw something different in Myles. He had a passion and a drive and a way with people that we knew just wasn’t something typical,” said Adam Law, an employment coordinator with S.O.S Care. “And through S.O.S Care’s customized employment program, Myles has become his own boss.”

“I really enjoy it. Talking to the customers and working a lot,” Griffin said.

His sister, Chelsea, helps with the marketing side of the business.

After a rocky start at the Carolina Country Music Fest, getting less business than they hoped for, she decided to start a Facebook page for Spanky’s Ice Cream cart.

“My post on Facebook probably reached over 3,000 people and that’s what really kickstarted Myles to get excited,” Chelsea Griffin said. “Like every five minutes he’s like ‘has anybody messaged me? Has anybody messaged me yet?'”

Their Facebook page now has reached nearly 7,000 people who are booking Spanky’s Ice Cream Cart for events. Griffin’s business is taking off, just like he had dreamed of.