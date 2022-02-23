MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Paid parking will return to Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.

The city’s paid parking season runs March 1 through Oct. 31. The city will also be expanding “text-to-park” to all city spaces.

Drivers have various ways to pay, such as coins, credit/debit card, the ParkMobile app, and cash, depending on location.

Residents of the city who have the residential parking decal can park in any city spot free of charge. There are also other decals and visitor parking passes.

For more information about the passes and cost at various meters, visit the Myrtle Beach city website.

Surfside Beach and North Myrtle Beach paid parking also resumes March 1. North Myrtle Beach switched to license plate recognition starting this year.