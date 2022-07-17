Columbia, S.C. (WBTW) — A winning $200,000 ticket was sold in Myrtle Beach for Saturday’s South Carolina Education Lottery Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.

The ticket sold at Food Lion No. 1047 at 1000 Highway 17 North matched all 5 numbers — 4-11-20-24-26 and the Power-Up number, 2— the lottery said.

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize. More information about how to claim lottery prizes is available on the lottery’s website.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 878,399, according to the lottery.