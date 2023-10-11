COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Heads up if you bought a ticket in Myrtle Beach for Tuesday’s night Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.

A winning $300,000 ticket was sold at the Circle K store at 3791 Oleander Drive, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn for a prize of $100,000, but the prize was tripled because the person who bought the ticket paid an extra $1 for the Power-Up option, the lottery said. The winners numbers were: 8 – 10 – 18 – 22 – 31 – Power-Up: 3

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. The odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,405,438.

For complete information on claiming prizes, go to the lottery website.