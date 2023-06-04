MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Palmetto State Armory opened its first location in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.

The store held a grand opening event that attracted hundreds, including a couple of South Carolina state members of congress.

People started lining up at 6 a.m. for the grand opening, and were still in line several hours later.

Congressman Russell Fry and Rep. Joe Wilson helped Palmetto State Armory mark the occasion.

“The Palmetto State Armory right here in this district . . . this is a great facility,” Fry said. “75 jobs coming to this area. This is great. This is what America is about, this is what South Carolina is about.”

“So, I am really grateful to be here,” Wilson said. “This is truly an indication of trusting the American people that we can be armed, we can protect ourselves.”

This location is the store’s eighth and newest storefront.

“I think everybody in Myrtle Beach knows that we’ve had the building for a while, we’ve been working on it,” said Logan Richardson, Palmetto State Armory marketing director. “So, to finally be able to open and have all the love from the city, it’s amazing how many people showed up today.”

Before the Myrtle Beach location opened, the closest one to the city was more than 80 miles away.

The store has firearms, fishing and hunting equipment, ammunition, clothing, coolers and the list goes on.

They also offer self-defense and shooting lessons, which News13’s Claire Purnell tried out for herself.

The new store is located on Frontage Road off Highway 17 Bypass and will be open every day of the week at 10 a.m.