MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Parker McCollum has been announced as the newest headliner for the 2024 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.

He joins Morgan Wallen and Carrie Underwood as headliners.

CCMF said on Facebook they are “Gonna ‘Burn It Down’ in June with the Texas hunk!”

Parker McCollum will perform on the Coors Light Main Stage for the festival next year. The festival begins June 6th and ends June 9th.

The website states that more than 40 of country music’s hottest artist will be on the shores of Myrtle Beach for the festival.