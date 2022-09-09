MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A parking advisory has been issued for Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Parking lots at the airport are full and signs have been put up to direct travelers to overflow parking throughout the airport roadway loop.

Travelers are urged to arrive two to three hours early because the alternate parking options may take more time.

More information about parking lots and rates can be found on the airport’s website.