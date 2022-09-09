MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A parking advisory has been issued for Myrtle Beach International Airport.
Parking lots at the airport are full and signs have been put up to direct travelers to overflow parking throughout the airport roadway loop.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Travelers are urged to arrive two to three hours early because the alternate parking options may take more time.
More information about parking lots and rates can be found on the airport’s website.