MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It will be more expensive to park at a meter in Myrtle Beach starting on Friday as the city increases its rates for the first time in seven years.

Meters that currently have a rate of $1.50 per hour will increase to $2, while those with a rate of $1.75 and $2 will go up to $3. All-day parking will go from $8 and $10 to $10 and $15.

The city is also increasing the rate for its seven-consecutive-day pass from $30 to $50.

“We haven’t raised the parking meter prices in seven years,” city spokesman Mark Kruea said. “{This is} to accommodate the demand that exists for the parking here in the area.”

Parking meters are good for the community, Kruea said, because they provide a safe place to park and provide good turnover for businesses.

“The money from the parking meters goes back into the area from which it was generated from to pay for more parking, to pay for events that we do in the downtown area, basically to support all the activities we have in the downtown area,” he said.

Kruea said he does not think people will be bothered by the change.

“People expect to pay for parking at some point along the way,” he said. “I think people will adjust pretty well.”