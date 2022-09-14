MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Second Avenue Pier fell into the ocean Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach.

The debris washed ashore between 22nd and 24th avenues south, according to the city. Crews brought in machinery to remove the debris from the water.They were finished by about 10:30 a.m.

The end of the pier, which is privately owned, was damaged by Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and has been closed off since then. The debris came from that part of the pier, according to the city.

The pier was also previously rebuilt in 1990 after it was destroyed by Hurricane Hugo.

The debris fell into the water overnight, and the rest of the pier is intact, according to the city.