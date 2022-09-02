MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Celebrity chef Paula Deen will visit Myrtle Beach for a book signing.

The event will take place at noon on Sept. 10 at her Broadway at the Beach restaurant, Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen, located at 1202 Celebrity Circle.

“Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen is in the perfect location to serve the millions of visitors who come to the Myrtle Beach area every year,” David Dalmas, the general manager of Deen’s Myrtle Beach restaurant location, said in an announcement.

The Southern-style restaurant will open its doors at 9 a.m. when it will begin distributing 250 meet-and-greet wristbands to guests for a one-on-one experience with the chef. Guests can obtain wristbands by making any purchase at the Paula Deen retail store.

“I am looking forward to finally getting back to Myrtle Beach,” Deen said in a statement. “I love visiting with all my friends out there at my book signings. I’m always honored to hear the stories and memories that they share with me – we laugh, we cry, we hug, and we have so much fun together!”