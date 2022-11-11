MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — During the pandemic, live theatre shows were put on pause, but now they are back up and running.

The Broadway Theatre has a good line up kicking off this Fall, and one of the shows is a holiday favorite.

Hot Jersey Nights Christmas Special runs until December 30th. The show celebrates the music of the popular band, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

“Obviously Frankie and his music was iconic,” said Dublin Worldwide Productions and Broadway Theatre CEO, Jay Lodge. “It kind of paved the way for a lot of music scenes that happened today.

And obviously Jersey Boys became such a huge success, the show on Broadway so it’s very relevant. A lot of people recognize the music.”

The show runs for 2 months, 7 days a week. Frankie Valli came to fame back in 1962. He and his legendary group had classic songs like Big Girls Don’t Cry, Walk Like a Man, Rag Doll and Can’t Take My Eyes off You.

“The four seasons music was very tight harmonies, so it’s four singers, singing all completely different harmony lines,” Lodge said.

The band sold over 100 million records and is now in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Broadway Theatre CEO Jay Lodge says he’s glad to commemorate the group through Hot Jersey Nights and he’s also glad to be back in business.

The theatre industry was shut down for nearly 2 years during the pandemic.

“I think people now are more eager to see live shows and live concerts than they were before, maybe they have got a new appreciation of what that sort of thing is,” Lodge explained.

There is a lot of work that goes into putting together a production like this.

“The boys were in rehearsal for about a month before the first show,” Lodge said. “We got four dancers in the show, lots of video projection, a whole big spectacle.”

Another show families can look forward to is Magic and Mayhem that runs from November 17 to January 1. Lodge really want families to support the local arts.

“When you come to the theatre, Broadway theatre, we like for it to be 2 hours where you can forget about all of your troubles, you can forget about all your worries, and you can just enjoy live theatre again,” Lodge explained.

For ticket prices, click here.