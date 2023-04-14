MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for another edition of Peagler’s Picks, and this time, we’re highlighting a Broadway at the Beach attraction.

Wonderworks is an amusement park for the mind, and it has plenty of fun activities for families, including more than 100 exhibits.

It combines science education and entertainment with dozens of hands-on exhibits that challenge the mind and sparks your imagination.

“It’s all educational and interactive, there’s so much fun inside,” said Kaitlin Barnes, an education sales manager at Wonderworks.

Wonderworks has six “wonder zones” that offer tons of family fun.

In the physical challenge zone, you can find an activity called “Pulley Power,” which explains the science behind pulleys. The zone also has a bubble lab where you can create bubbles the size of basketballs.

“You can create your own bubble, put yourself inside a bubble — put your friend inside a bubble,” Barnes said. “And all the way to our adrenaline pumping adventures with our rope course and zipline outside and then we have our 360 bikes where you can peddle and flip upside down.”

The extreme weather zone was one of Peagler’s personal favorites. She explored the conditions of the Titanic, the ship that crashed into an iceberg in the North Atlantic Ocean in 1912.

Another activity gives visitors the opportunity to feel how cold the icy water was. There’s also the Wonder Art Gallery, the Imagination Lab and a fan favorite — the Wonder Coaster, where you pick your dream coaster and go for a ride.

“We have laser tag, ropes course, different rides and stimulators — it’s fun for all ages,” Barnes said.

The attraction also has some deals to go along with it, as Horry County residents receive 50% off.

“Right now, we are celebrating college days here now through May 31, all of our local college students can come in and show their IDs and get a discount of $20,” Barnes said.

It costs $31.99 plus tax for adults and $25.99 for children. For more information on ticket prices, click here.