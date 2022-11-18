MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car along Farrow Parkway Friday evening, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Police were called just before 6 p.m. to the area near Fred Nash Boulevard, Vest said. All westbound lanes are blocked due to the investigation.

The person who was hit was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to Vest.

No other details were immediately available.

