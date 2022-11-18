MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car along Farrow Parkway Friday evening, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Police were called just before 6 p.m. to the area near Fred Nash Boulevard, Vest said. All westbound lanes are blocked due to the investigation.
The person who was hit was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to Vest.
No other details were immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.