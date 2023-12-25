MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A local Grand Strand charity, Community Christmas Dinner, shared the magic of Christmas by providing more than 14,000 meals.

The dinner started with just one person in a church cafeteria. Now it’s grown to more than 300 volunteers, celebrating 35 years of service this holiday season.

Janice Ash Sialiano took it upon herself 35 years ago to provide free Christmas meals to those in need after Hurricane Hugo devastated the Grand Strand.

Many have been impacted by this selfless act, and no one has wanted to stop the tradition.

“It’s like Christmas, you know, giving back to people is no other. There’s no other better gift,” Bruce Prehn said.

The Community Christmas Dinner is a nonprofit that is a 100% volunteer charity. In partnership with Crabby Mikes, they served more than 21,000 pounds of halved chicken, 4,000 pounds of mashed potatoes, green beans and corn and 14,000 servings of dessert.

“We were able to provide 500 meals in 1989. I’m going to cry,” Sialiano said. “This year we will do 14, 15,000 meals from Andrews, South Carolina, all the way to Tabor City, North Carolina. It’s amazing.”

“Here on the 23rd, we boxed and delivered 11,000 meals,” Sialiano said. “Today, we’ll have a sit down after three years of not being able to have a sit down dinner because of COVID.”

In addition to that, they served another 3,500 meals on Christmas Day. Community members filled St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church for food, fellowship and a good time.

When asked their favorite part of the event, people said:

“Food! And seconds!”

“Food here at the church is magnificent.”

“Yeah, the people and the food. That’s nice.”

People from all over the Grand Strand came together to celebrate the special day, and they can’t wait to do it again next year.