MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Police have one person in custody after a Saturday shooting.

Brian Alan Yow, 36, of Myrtle Beach was charged with attempted murder, unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a controlled substance — second offense, police said.

Online records show Yow was denied bond on the attempted murder charge Sunday and granted $115,000 bond for his other charges.

The shooting happened in the area of the 66th Avenue North beach access, according to police.

Police have not said if anyone was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Myrtle Beach Police at 843-918-1382.

