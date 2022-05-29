MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person showed up to a hospital Saturday with a gunshot wound after a shooting in Myrtle Beach, according to police.

Police were called to an undisclosed hospital after someone with a gunshot wound showed up. Investigators learned the shooting happened between noon and 1 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Greens Boulevard, according to police.

No calls were made to law enforcement after the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 22-009945.