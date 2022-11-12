MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Nov. 12-13 is Daisy, a 4-month-old kitten with the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Daisy is very people-friendly and loves kisses, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson.

Robinson said more than 150 cats, including Daisy, are currently being fostered by GSHS volunteers. Lots of those cats are ready to be adopted into their fur-ever homes.

“[Daisy] is perfect,” Robinson said. “She loves everybody, loves to sit on your lap, she’s very affectionate and she loves other cats.”

Saturday event:

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the New South Brewery on 1109 Campbell Street – Porter Palooza. Dogs will be present.

Note: If it rains on Saturday, the Porter Palooza event will be moved to Sunday.