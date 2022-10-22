MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Oct. 22-23 is Dre, an 11-year-old dog who was surrendered to the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Dre is currently in foster care with a GSHS volunteer.

“He loves everybody. He loves kids, dogs, cats, everybody. He’s just perfect,” said Kathy Robinson, spokesperson for GSHS.

Dre is looking for his forever home. Anyone over the age of 60 may adopt Dre with no fee, as he qualifies for GSHS’s Senior to Senior program, Robinson said.

This weekend, adoption fees for cats and kittens are waived up until Sunday at 6 p.m. Cats and kittens are available for adoption at the Tanger Outlets on Highway 501.

Saturday’s events: