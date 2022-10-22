MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Oct. 22-23 is Dre, an 11-year-old dog who was surrendered to the Grand Strand Humane Society.
Dre is currently in foster care with a GSHS volunteer.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
“He loves everybody. He loves kids, dogs, cats, everybody. He’s just perfect,” said Kathy Robinson, spokesperson for GSHS.
Dre is looking for his forever home. Anyone over the age of 60 may adopt Dre with no fee, as he qualifies for GSHS’s Senior to Senior program, Robinson said.
This weekend, adoption fees for cats and kittens are waived up until Sunday at 6 p.m. Cats and kittens are available for adoption at the Tanger Outlets on Highway 501.
Saturday’s events:
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Coastal Grand Mall – Public Safety Day. Dogs (including Dre) will be present at this event.
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tanger Outlets in North Myrtle Beach – Dogtober. This is a fundraising event.
- 4:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Del Webb Community Center of Grand Dunes – Del Webb Witches Ride.