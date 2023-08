MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for August 5-6 is Moo and she is about three years old and is currently at the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Moo’s story is unique she was once adopted about two years ago from the Grand Strand Humane Society and was left behind after needing dental work. Moo is back again and is ready for a forever family.