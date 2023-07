MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for July 29-30 is Missy and she is about seven or eight years old and is currently at the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Missy is available for adoption and seniors 60 years and older can adopt Missy at no fee.

Missy is a small dog and weighs no more than 40 pounds. Her owner died and she has been at the Grand Strand Humane Society ever since.