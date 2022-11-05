MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Nov. 5-6 is Oreo, a dog under one year old from the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Kathy Robinson, a spokesperson for GSHS, said that Oreo was a stray picked up by animal control. He has been in the care of GSHS for about one month.

“He loves other dogs. He is great in the car. He seems to be potty trained,” Robinson said.

Oreo is believed to be a lab or hound mix, according to Robinson. He is friendly, playful and would make a great family pet.

A Barks and Brew fundraising event will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. next Saturday. Dogs will be present at the event.

More details on upcoming events are to be released on the GSHS website and Facebook page.