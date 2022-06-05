MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Organizers of the 2nd annual Myrtle Beach Pride picnic said the turnout for Sunday’s event at the Tidal Creek Brewhouse was “phenomenal” and gave the community a chance to support the LGBTQ+ community.

One couple, who is engaged, said they enjoyed the picnic.

“It makes me very comfortable of who I am and very glad to come out here and all that to hang out with new people and meet new people,” Jonathan Moore said.

His fiance, Daniel Walton, said he was surprised that so many people showed up for the picnic.

“Everybody has came out here,” he said. “It’s not just the people in the community. It’s other people that have, that actually come out here to support the community as well,” Walton said.

Raymond Dobell, chairman of the board of directors for Myrtle Beach Pride, said the event could not have been successful without the help of the community.

The group started in 2020 but wasn’t able to do many activities because of the pandemic. The first picnic was a year, and Dobell said he is thankful for the turnout this year.

“To see us grow even from one year ago to this outpouring is just phenomenal,” Dobell said.

Right now, the group is learning where ‘safe spaces’ are for LGBTQ+ people in Myrtle Beach.

“We’re launching our safe space programs where we can help identify the local safe spaces in Myrtle Beach,” Dobell said.

He added that the group is working on a five-year plan to build a ‘legacy building’ to ensure safety in the LGBTQ+ community.

“[It would] be a one-stop-shop for all of their needs and resources here in Myrtle Beach,” Dobell said.

For those who are struggling, Moore said to look for groups through social media or visit Pride Myrtle Beach.

“Reach out to someone, because there’s tons of us who would love to help,” Moore said.