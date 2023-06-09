MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 2023 Carolina Country Music Fest is off to a rousing start, and thousands of concert-goers will be crowding into downtown Myrtle Beach throughout the weekend to hear from some of their favorite music stars.
The weekend features dozens of well-known and up-and-coming country music stars. Hardy headlined Thursday’s opening night on the main stage. Other headline performers include Brooks & Dunn on Friday night, Kenny Chesney on Saturday night and Miranda Lambert on Sunday night.
