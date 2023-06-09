MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 2023 Carolina Country Music Fest is off to a rousing start, and thousands of concert-goers will be crowding into downtown Myrtle Beach throughout the weekend to hear from some of their favorite music stars.

The weekend features dozens of well-known and up-and-coming country music stars. Hardy headlined Thursday’s opening night on the main stage. Other headline performers include Brooks & Dunn on Friday night, Kenny Chesney on Saturday night and Miranda Lambert on Sunday night.









If you’d like to share your photos of this year’s festival with us, email them to news@wbtw.com.