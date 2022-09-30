MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Here are some photos from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as Hurricane Ian bore down on the region on Thursday and Friday.

  • 27th Avenue N. | Photo courtesy J. Yockey Jr.
  • Cypress Avenue in Surfside Beach | News13 photo Givonna Boggans
  • Roof damage in Pawleys Island | Photo: Georgetown County Emergency Management
  • Carolina Forest | News13 photo Patsy Kelly
  • Carolina Forest | News13 photo Patsy Kelly
  • Photo: Pawleys Island Police Department
  • Nash Street public beach access | News13 photo: Dennis Bright
  • Ocean in Myrtle Beach | News13 photo: Dennis Bright
  • Myrtle Beach State Park | News13 Aaron Rhody
  • Myrtle Beach State Park | News13 Aaron Rhody
  • N. Irby and Evans streets in Florence | News13 photo Keianna Benson
  • N. Irby and Evans streets in Florence | News13 photo Keianna Benson
  • McDonald community in Georgetown | Photo: City of Georgetown
  • Photo: Georgetown County
  • Photo: Georgetown County
  • Photo: Georgetown County
  • Photo: Georgetown County
  • Photo: Georgetown County

