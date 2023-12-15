MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A single-engine plane that crashed Thursday night on Interstate 26 in Asheville, North Carolina, took off earlier in the day from Myrtle Beach International Airport, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

There were two people aboard the Diamond DA-40 aircraft when it crashed on the interstate near Asheville Regional Airport, according to Nexstar affiliate WSPA in Spartanburg. Two people on board the plane, the pilot and a passenger, were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

According to WSPA, officials said the plane hit power lines that cross I-26 and that one of its wings hit a tractor-trailer. The truck was damaged, but the driver was not injured.

The plane departed Myrtle Beach International Airport at 1:51 p.m. Thursday before landing in Knoxville, Tennessee, at 5:09 p.m., according to FlightAware. It then left Knoxville at 7:36 p.m. and was last seen near Ashville at 8:13 p.m.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, the westbound lanes between Long Shoals Road and Airport Road remain closed, WSPA reported.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane operated by the Lift Academy based in Charlotte, North Carolina, declared a mayday because of engine failure and smoke in the cockpit before crashing on the interstate. Video from WPSA showed the plane burning on the highway after the crash.

The plane was registered to Diamond Aircraft Sales of London, Ontario, according to the FAA.

The crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.