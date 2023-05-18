MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Plans for a 230-unit housing complex moved forward Thursday after the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board meeting.

A building permit application was approved for the complex, which will be located at Pine Island Road near Seaboard Street.

The Pine Island Point Multi-Family complex will have three 4-story buildings, a clubhouse, pool building, open-air pavilion, pool amenity center, maintenance building, trash compactor enclosure, dog park, open green space, parking and landscaping.

The Community Appearance Board (CAB) coordinator, Heidi Soos, told News13 that the complex has been through the planning and city council approval process, and that the CAB approved the footprint of the buildings and the landscaping.

It will need to go back to CAB at least one more time to address the architectural changes that the board members discuss.

Soos said that once it is fully approved by CAB, it would then be submitted by staff for building code and water, sewer, stormwater compliance prior to issuing the permits.