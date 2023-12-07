MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The famous ‘Margaritaville might be bringing a resort to downtown Myrtle Beach.

plans for the resort have been announced and are underway.

One of the developers at the meeting Thursday said the intent for the hotel is for it to be iconic. He said the project idea was created to draw people up and down Ocean Blvd.

Jeff Dighton, with the Development resource Group, requested conceptual review for two commercial structures.

The buildings include a 17-story hotel with more than 200 rooms, a pool, an amenity area, parking sites, and a pedestrian alley way.

Dighton said the amenities will not be open to the public, but the restaurant, bar, and bathrooms will. He said the resort will be located between 17th and 18th Avenues North near the North and South Atlantic Beach resort.

“So, as you’re coming down the Blvd. we still want that, on the ocean Blvd. side to be visible,” Dighton said. “So, it’s not completely closed off. I think the area where it will be closed off is on the public access on the South side of the project where people would still use the dune crosswalk on that end.”

At the meeting, one local said she’s concerned about the amount of traffic this resort will bring, but the board said it will expand the widths of the sidewalks if necessary.

Dighton said the next step will be coming back in front of the community appearance board in January after speaking with their design professional.