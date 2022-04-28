MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested a juvenile Thursday in connection with a shooting April 16 at the Myrtle Beach Hollywood Wax Museum, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Vest said the juvenile was arrested in the North Charleston area. No other details about the juvenile or what charges they’ll face were immediately available.

Myrtle Beach police previously charged Keal Latrell Brown, 39, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor for allegedly knowingly giving the gun to a minor after the incident. Police have not been able to determine the owner of the gun or who had it before the shooting.

Brown told police he thought the gun was a prop.

Police said the shooting happened after Brown and several other people entered the museum and several people in the group were frightened by the victim, who was working as a performer in the haunted house. One person fell down, and during the scramble, a gun slid back and hit Brown in the foot.

Police said Brown told investigators he picked up the gun and fired twice, thinking that the gun was a prop and part of the experience. The victim was hit once in the shoulder.

Brown was arrested in the Charleston area after being identified as a suspect hours after the shooting, according to police. He could face additional charges, according to police.